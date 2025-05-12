Bring a Pound to Work Day returns on July 1

Saint Catherine’s has announced that Bring a Pound to Work Day is back and will be taking place in partnership with This is the Coast.

The charity and radio station will join forces to hold the event on Tuesday July 1, 2025, supported by Scarborough Business Ambassadors - a group comprising leading figures in business and local government and representatives across a variety of sectors.

The idea of Bring a Pound to Work Day is as simple as it sounds – businesses, schools and organisations across the local area, including Scarborough, Whitby, Bridlington, Driffield and Ryedale, encourage their teams to ‘bring a pound to work’ and all the proceeds go towards helping Saint Catherine’s look after patients and their families, both in the hospice and at home.

Susan Stephenson, fundraiser at Saint Catherine’s, said: “We are really excited to have Bring a Pound to Work Day back in our 40th anniversary year!

“It is such a brilliant fundraising initiative and brings in much-needed funds to ensure that our patients and their loved ones receive the very best care, at the time they need it the most.

“We encourage everyone to sign up and we will see you on July 1 when we call in to collect your kind donations.”

Matthew Pells, This is the Coast Managing Director, said: “There is a lot of love for Saint Catherine’s all along the Yorkshire Coast, the idea of Bring a Pound to Work Day is to make it simple for the local community to show that support by making it as easy as possible for people to make a contribution.

“Our teams will be visiting hundreds of businesses along the coast on July 1 to collect those all-important coins and help to celebrate the 40 years of hard work, care and compassion that have made Saint Catherine’s one of the Yorkshire Coast’s anchor organisations.

“You’ll also be able to donate online or via text and we hope you’ll tune in to follow the action on a fun day of fundraising.”

Details about Bring a Pound to Work Day 2025 and how you can sign up can be found at www.thisisthecoast.co.uk/poundtowork