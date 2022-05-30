BRIT Award-winner James Morrison to join The Script at Scarborough Open Air Theatre gig this summer

BRIT Award-winner James Morrison is to join chart-toppers The Script for their massive outdoor show at Scarborough's Open Air Theatre this summer.

By Duncan Atkins
Monday, 30th May 2022, 7:01 pm

James has just completed a hugely successful UK Tour and will be The Script’s special guest when the Irish rock trio take to the stage at the theatre on Thursday July 14.

Tickets for this gig are on sale.

James’ recent Greatest Hits Tour was a life-affirming celebration of a remarkable career that has produced Top 10 hits as You Give Me Something, Wonderful World, You Make It Real, Broken Strings and I Won’t Let You Go.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter

The Script.

The Script are currently on the road with their own Greatest Hits Tour – which includes huge shows at The O2 in London and two homecoming performances at Dublin’s 3 Arena.

The tour follows the release of their career-spanning hits collection Tales From The Script which went straight to Number 1 on the Official UK Album Chart – the band’s sixth chart-topping album.

And those celebrations continue long into 2022 – including their must-see date at Scarborough OAT with James Morrison.

Read More

Read More
REVIEW: Sam Fender rocks Scarborough Open Air Theatre’s first show of the 2022 s...
James Morrison.

"This is going to be an incredible night no fan will want to miss.”

The Scarborough OAT show coincides with the 16th anniversary of the release of James’s debut album Undiscovered.

Morrison is also a songwriter for other artists, having written for the likes of Demi Lovato, Olly Murs and Kelly Clarkson.

Gigs coming up at the OAT

June 4 Yorkshire’s Platinum Jubilee Concert with Jane McDonald and guests

June 11 Crowded House

June 25 Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons

June 30 Michael Ball and Alfie Boe

July 1 Bryan Adams

July 3 a-ha

July 9 Elbow

July 14 The Script + James Morrison

July 16 Tears For Fears

July 22 Simply Red

July 23 Westlife

July 26 Tom Jones

Aug 2 Christina Aguilera

Aug 11 Lewis Capaldi

Sept 23 George Ezra

Arena