BRIT Award-winner James Morrison to join The Script at Scarborough Open Air Theatre gig this summer

James has just completed a hugely successful UK Tour and will be The Script’s special guest when the Irish rock trio take to the stage at the theatre on Thursday July 14.

James’ recent Greatest Hits Tour was a life-affirming celebration of a remarkable career that has produced Top 10 hits as You Give Me Something, Wonderful World, You Make It Real, Broken Strings and I Won’t Let You Go.

The Script.

The Script are currently on the road with their own Greatest Hits Tour – which includes huge shows at The O2 in London and two homecoming performances at Dublin’s 3 Arena.

The tour follows the release of their career-spanning hits collection Tales From The Script which went straight to Number 1 on the Official UK Album Chart – the band’s sixth chart-topping album.

And those celebrations continue long into 2022 – including their must-see date at Scarborough OAT with James Morrison.

James Morrison.

"This is going to be an incredible night no fan will want to miss.”

The Scarborough OAT show coincides with the 16th anniversary of the release of James’s debut album Undiscovered.

Morrison is also a songwriter for other artists, having written for the likes of Demi Lovato, Olly Murs and Kelly Clarkson.

