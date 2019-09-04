Britain’s Got Talent auditions head to Scarborough and Ryedale area this month

Entertainers and singers in the Scarborough area have the chance to shine when Britain’s Got Talent heads to the area this month.

The nation’s favourite talent show is hitting the road once again and will be auditioning at the Flamingo Land Resort on Saturday, September 21.

The event takes place between 10:30am and 4pm and all potential hopefuls need to do is come down on the day and audition.

Successful acts will then be in with a chance of securing a place at one of the judges’ auditions in 2020.

The show is open to any performer of any age, with any talent – all you need is a skill and star quality which you think will impress.

Anything goes from magicians to comedians, drag acts to singers and acrobats to animal stars.

Executive producer Charlie Irwin said: “Britain’s Got Talent 2019 was another fantastic series showcasing the best talent and variety from all over the UK.

“Whether you’re an acrobat, comedian, a dancer or even a puppet – we can’t wait to see what talent the public will bring in 2020.

“Anyone can apply – there is no age limit and we are looking for all kinds of talents.

“So, if you feel you have something special to show us, no matter what it is, then make sure you apply, you never know where it might take you!”

○ For more information on how to apply for Britain’s Got Talent please visit itv.com/talent.