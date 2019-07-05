Britain’s tastiest 10k event running again in Malton

Malton will be hosting ‘Britain’s Tastiest 10K’ for the second year running this August Bank Holiday weekend.

The Marathon Du Malton is a 10K walk, run or stagger with a tasty twist like no other in the UK.

Taking place on Sunday, August 25, the Marathon Du Malton will combine locally made gourmet food and drink with a 10K route set around the beautiful North Yorkshire countryside, starting and finishing in Malton’s pretty Market Place.

Inspired by the Marathon Du Medoc in France’s wine region, the race starts with a toast of wine, followed by food and drink stops around the course, with runners (or walkers) being encouraged to take their time and enjoy the party atmosphere.

Participants and those cheering them on are encouraged to wear fancy dress with a food and drink theme.

At intervals along the route will be delicious treats from local award-winning producers.

Tom Naylor-Leyland, Visit Malton Director, said: “The Marathon Du Malton brings a real party atmosphere to town, with groups of all ages in fancy dress taking part in this really fun event inspired by the original Marathon Du Medoc.

“All the family will be able to get involved, from crowd support along the route to picnicking by the finish line in the Market Place!

“Tickets, which include all the food and drink on the course, can now be booked at www.visitmalton.com and cost £25, plus booking fee.”