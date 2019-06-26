Burniston Show cancelled this year - here's why

This year’s Burniston Show will not go ahead, after organisers were unable to find enough people to help run it.

The show has struggled since 2017, when the show was cancelled following heavy rain which left the ground sodden.

Last year a smaller show was held in the village hall. It was well supported, but organisers felt that it was not the same without the animal classes.

Show chairman Alan Tomlinson said: “We would like to get the show going again next year, but we can’t run it in the field without more helpers. We currently have seven and we need 15 or 16.”

The committee is keen to hear from anyone who would like to help. Mr Tomlinson said: “We need people who can help generally set up the day and take it down again at the end.

“We also need help running sections, particularly the horse section as the person who used to do that has now resigned.”

Anyone interested in getting involved is asked to contact Mr Tomlinson on 01723 367177 (evenings).