Businessman, 38, who survived A64 horror crash while driving to work speaks of injury ordeal

James Eastwood was driving from his home in Wakefield to Malton on November 22 last year when his car struck another vehicle near the Welburn turn-off.

The operations director of Malton-based tofu brand The Tofoo Co suffered life-changing injuries and was flown immediately to Leeds General Infirmary by air ambulance.

Tests revealed that Mr Eastwood had broken his spine in four places, suffered internal bleeding and seriously damaged his bowels. He spent 21 days in the hospital and has endured four surgeries.

James Eastwood

Although the other driver involved was driven to York Hospital, the extent of Mr Eastwood's blood loss meant his life would not have been saved if he had not been airlifted.

Now recovering and able to walk again, he has decided to raise funds for the Yorkshire Air Ambulance to thank them for their assistance and has registered to become a volunteer.

He plans to run eight miles from Wakefield to LGI later this year alongside 10 family members, friends and colleagues.