Caedmon College Whitby students make generous donation to Foodbank4Whitby

The school has been running a Christmas collection for a number of years and four years ago launched a whole college initiative to support Foodbank4Whitby.

Jane Gordon, Health and Social Care teacher and Key Stage Four director of learning, said: “We decided to launch a Whole College initiative that involved caring in our own community.

“To this end we ask students to contribute with a single food item or make a small donation of a minimum of 50p.

Caedmon College Whitby students with their donations for Foodbank4Whitby.

“We set the target at a thousand items.

“Many students go over and above on this and the three students involved in the delivery, Erin McCarthy, Charlotte Crossland and Erin McBurney, have all contributed a large number of donations and also coordinated and organised the fundraising event.

“This has culminated in the magnificent donation of 1,721 items and £76 in monetary donations to help with stock levels after Christmas.

“Erin McCarthy lives in Staithes and the Staithes and Hinderwell Foodbank has also benefited from the fundraising, with donations of food, toiletries and festive packs being made to help her local community even further.