CALL-OUT: Brass Castle Brewery's new pale ale supports Scarborough and Ryedale Mountain Rescue Team

Malton’s Brass Castle Brewery has created a brand new brew to celebrate the 60th anniversary of Scarborough and Ryedale Mountain Rescue Team (SRMRT).

Call-out is a refreshing pale ale which is presented in a distinctive can, designed by York artist Jo Ruth.

For every can sold, 20p goes straight to SRMRT, helping them to continue saving lives across the North York Moors and beyond.

Phil Saltonstall, founder and one of the owners of Brass Castle Brewery, said he was pleased to collaborate with the team.

He said: “In former jobs I was a Royal Navy helicopter pilot and latterly a Coastguard Watch Officer - both roles that caused me to collaborate with Mountain Rescue Teams. Coordinating search and rescue operations from Humber Coastguard often involved the deployment of Scarborough and Ryedale Mountain Rescue Team (SRMRT) personnel.

"We hope that this collaboration helps to highlight the important search and rescue work that the Team does, voluntarily and often unsung, in support of our other Emergency Services.

“Ryedale is our backyard of course, where it’s reassuring to know that we have a Mountain Rescue Team, ready to respond to a ‘Call-Out’, 24 hours a day and 365 days a year.

A spokesperson for SRMRT said: “When you crack open a can, you’re not just enjoying a great beer — you’re backing your local rescue team too.

“Grab yours here https://www.brasscastle.co.uk/shop/p/callout-43-pale (And yes, please drink responsibly!)”