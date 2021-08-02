Campaigner Ryan Swain pictured at the skate park near Malton where the battle is ongoing to save a rare half pipe ramp.

The half pipe at Malton skate park in Ryedale is understood to be one of the oldest in the country, as well as one of the biggest public skateboarding ramps free to use in a public park.

But the half-pipe has fallen into a state of disrepair over recent years and local residents who use the park have been campaigning for the parish council to ensure its upkeep to prevent it from being pulled down permanently.

World skateboarding legend Tony Hawk has publicly declared his support for the campaign, spearheaded by local DJ and presenter Ryan Swain as well as BBC Sport correspondent Tim Ward, who sent his support from the Tokyo Olympics where the sport is being competed for the first time in the Games’ history.

Campaigners are trying to save the half pipe which is thought to be one of the biggest in the North of England.

Mr Swain, who has been leading the campaign, has previously said it is an important piece of heritage for the area.

Norton-on-Derwent Town Council initially voted to green light the first phase of a project to restore the half pipe on May 17, which meant volunteers were able to strip the surface of the ramp using a community funding package from the Malton & Norton Area Partnership.

But the second phase of the scheme, which would see work carried out to resurface the structure, was rejected by the council on July 19, prompting outrage from campaigners.

Some 24 residents called for another meeting to discuss the ramp’s future, which is to be held this Thursday evening at Ryedale Community & Leisure Centre.

Councillor Di Keal and campaigner Ryan Swain pictured at the half pipe near Malton which campaigners are trying to save.

Cllr Martin Brampton, chair of Malton & Norton Area Partnership, said: “We want as many as possible to come along to hear about what’s happening and vote on the future of the half-pipe.

“Our young people deserve the support of the community and to be part of the decision on what happens to preserve a major feature of the skatepark to enjoy now as well as more years to come.

“Once it’s gone, it’s gone. We need to make sure the half-pipe stays.”

One signatory calling for the meeting says the campaign to save the ramp has struck a chord with many locals.

Resident Marc Fothergill said: “The campaign has fired me up to speak out and stand in solidarity with the campaign, it’s supporters, its volunteers and the wider community.

“It saddens and angers me how something so beneficial to the well-being of the whole community can be jeopardised by a minority.”