Can you guess the weight of this pumpkin?

A giant pumpkin is ready to go on display at the Whitby lifeboat museum to raise money for the RNLI.

Dan Griff has grown the huge pumpkin in his allotment in Thornaby and is now running a ‘guess the weight’ competition with £1 per guess.

All proceeds will go to the lifeboat crew who rescued him when his boat broke down off Redcar a few years ago.

He said: “Last year we raised £2,000, I was over the moon. I didn’t think for one minute that it would raise that much but I thought we might as well try and do it again this year.”

He added: "This year I've had a few sleepless nights because I wasn't sure if it would grow big enough and then somebody decided to sabotage it with a knife but hopefully we'll get it there in one piece."

The pumpkin will be on display from Saturday October 26 through to Bonfire Night when its weight will be revealed.

The winner will receive a £100 Goldsmiths voucher plus a voucher for afternoon tea and scones at the Raven Hall hotel.