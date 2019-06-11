Can you spot yourself in these pictures from the 2013 Race for Life?
With just under a month until this year's race, we're taking a look back at the Race for Life in previous years.
Do you recognise anyone in these pictures from the 2013 event? The 2019 Race for Life takes place on July 10 2019.
1. Warm Up
The runners get warmed up at Sealife Scarborough before setting off.
2. Start line
Participants get ready to start.
3. Welburn Hall
A team from Welburn Hall ready to start.
4. Castleton Ladies
The Castleton ladies team at the start.
