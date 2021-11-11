Caravan park at Egton, near Whitby, wins regional campsite award in AA's virtual ceremony

Lodge outside seating at Ladycross Plantation caravan park, Egton.

The AA has revealed the UK’s top campsites and caravanning destinations with the announcement of the 2021 Caravan and Camping Award winners in a virtual ceremony.

And Ladycross Plantation Caravan Park a Egton won regional campsite of the year for North East England.

Returning for the first time since 2019, the Caravan and Camping Awards celebrate those camping and caravan sites offering guests the most comfortable and welcoming stays in the UK.

View from air of Ladycross Plantation caravan park and woodland lodges.

Simon Numphud, Managing Director at AA Media, said “We are delighted to announce the winners of the Caravan and Camping Awards 2021 and have the opportunity to celebrate those sites offering holidaymakers the highest quality camping and caravanning experiences.

“As the hospitality industry has reopened over the past few months, we have seen British tourists exploring the UK more than ever, enjoying incredible campsites and caravan parks across the country.

"We hope that our latest Caravan and Camping Guide helps them discover even more fantastic holiday destinations, including our wonderful winners.”