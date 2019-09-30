Care providers urged to join big celebration at Scarborough Spa

Care providers in Scarborough, Filey, Bridlington, Whitby and Ryedale are being urged to join in a celebration to honour their hard-working staff.

Tickets are quickly running out for Celebrate Social Care, an event to be held at Scarborough Spa on October 31.

An evening of top-quality entertainment, fine food and fun is being organised to thank those working in social care in North and East Yorkshire.

Providers in Scarborough, Bridlington, Whitby, Ryedale, Filey, York and Harrogate have already signed up for the glittering event.

Organiser Mike Padgham said: “In these gloomy and challenging times for social care this is a wonderful opportunity to celebrate instead and honour those working in the sector who rarely get the recognition that they deserve.

“It will be an opportunity for employers to say ‘thank you’ to those who play such a crucial role in providing vulnerable people with the care they need.

“It will be a time to celebrate those who work in care and nursing homes, who provide home care and care in sheltered accommodation and day care – all those nurses, care workers, personal assistants, support workers, shared lives carers, activities organisers, cooks, receptionists, maintenance staff, gardeners, everyone!

"So come on, all you providers, reward your staff with a great night out!”

The night will include West End singers, acclaimed singer, comedian and all-round entertainer Steve Walls, special guest BBC Look North presenter Harry Gration, a delicious four-course dinner, live music, a disco, dancing and lots more.

The evening will also raise funds for four charities: Saint Catherine’s Hospice, Dementia Forward, Alzheimer’s Society and Age UK.

“This will be a long-overdue celebration of the amazing social care that is delivered daily and we are really looking forward to it,” Mr Padgham added.

“We look forward to welcoming all the social care providers in the public and private sectors and to making it a night to remember.”

The event is supported by Saint Cecilia’s Care Group, Oomph!, Person Centred Software, East Coast Fire Services, North Yorkshire Law, Hempsons Solicitors, CU Scarborough, Yorkshire Coast Radio, The Skills Network, Countrywide Healthcare, Winn & Co Chartered Accountants, the Care Badge, EveryLIFE Technologies, NatWest, Clydesdale Yorkshire Bank, Scarborough and Ryedale Carers Resource, Mitchells and Windsor Food Service.

Ticket prices are subsidised for those working in social care, at £25 and are £60 for other businesses.

To book tickets visit www.celebratesocialcare.com, email info@celebratesocialcare.com or call 01723 502411.