Carer launches Scarborough’s new community hub ‘The Lounge’

Saint Cecilia’s staff took to Scarborough’s North Bay beach to promote the opening of The Lounge with some help from the big crimson settee!

Saint Cecilia’s Care Group is launching ‘The Lounge’ a new, vibrant and accessible community hub for Scarborough and surrounding areas.

The Lounge, at Eastway, Eastfield, [previously Saint Cecilia’s Day Care] is to expand its current daily activities, companionship and care for older and vulnerable adults, offering sessions up to seven days a week, if required.

It is also working in partnership with a local charity, to host sessions for people living with dementia and their families,

The Lounge is already a regular meeting place for Andy’s Man Club, which holds weekly sessions each Monday for men with mental health issues.

It is also the new home for The Eastfield Community Free Fridge, which collects supermarket food and distributes it to local people every Thursday.

The centre is being re-named The Lounge to reflect its new uses and because it is designed to be a home from home, somewhere warm and welcoming where people can relax, enjoy themselves and make new friends and connections.

The Lounge roadshow – including a distinctive crimson settee – will be popping up at various unexpected venues in the coming weeks to tell people what the new hub has to offer.

Saint Cecilia’s would love anyone seeing the roadshow to share a picture on social media, using the hashtag #stceciliaslounge

Saint Cecilia’s Executive Chairman Mike Padgham said: “In this, our 35th anniversary year, I am delighted to open this new chapter for the centre and look forward to welcoming more people to an ever-wider range of activities and facilities at The Lounge.

“As well as the sessions we already have we are open to suggestions for other uses that could be beneficial to our local community. The Lounge is a flexible space which lends itself to different activities and uses, seven days a week. It is on bus routes and private transport can be arranged.

“I would very much like to invite people to call in for themselves, have a coffee and a look round and see what The Lounge has to offer – everyone is welcome.”

A key feature of The Lounge will continue to be the long-established sessions it has been running for more than a decade for older and vulnerable adults.

These provide enjoyable activities, lunch and companionship.

They offer a way for older adults and those with dementia or disability to get out of the house, banish loneliness and enjoy themselves.

It is also a great way for a carer to enjoy some respite time, knowing that their loved one is being well looked after by friendly and professional staff and having an enjoyable time.

Free trial sessions are available.

For more information on The Lounge contact 01723 502410.