Carlton Lodge Hotel placed on the market with price tag of £825,000

CARLTON Lodge Hotel, Helmsley, one of the best known hotels in Ryedale, has been put on the market with a price tag of £825,000.

Its owners, Chris and Margaret Parkin, are retiring after running the popular hotel for some 30 years and being in the catering industry all their working lives.

Chris, a well-known Ryedale personality, has played a key part in master-minding Helmsley’s status as a national award-winning market town and a leading holiday spot in the North of England.

Before taking over Carlton Lodge the couple ran a restaurant in Sheffield for eight years and another near Stratford-upon-Avon.

Today their Helmsley establishment is renowned for its repeat business.

Chris said: “Many of our customers have become friends over the years.

“It has been a wonderful time running the hotel but we have now decided to take life a bit easier.”

One of the reasons for the hotel’s success, he believes, is his regular newsletters to its staying guests.

Chris served as a member of Ryedale District Council and recently stepped down from Helmsley Town Council after a long spell, including being its chairman.

He has been a prominent figure in the life of Helmsley, being secretary and a leading member of Helmsley in Business and working to upgrade the town’s open air pool which has this year attracted record numbers.