Cast and crew of BBC Scarborough, including lead actor Jason Manford, enjoy some Saturday night fun with music legend Danny Wilde

Cast and crew of the new BBC One series named after and based in Scarborough have got stuck in with the town's living.

On Saturday night, 15 members of the 'Scarborough' cast and crew, including lead actors Jason Manford and Catherine Tyldesley, took a trip to the Ramshill pub to sing along to Scarborough's very own Danny Wilde.

Director Derren Litten was already a familiar face there, having spent 12 months in the pub writing the series before filming began.

The special visit was a chance for residents to meet and greet the stars during their last weekend in town.

Danny said: "It was wonderful, Derren was there, Jason and Catherine were there and other members of the crew.

"Jason even got up and sang a song with me – they all enjoyed it very much."

Danny himself has taken part in the filming and will appear in the new sitcom.

"I played myself," he said, "it was an experience. I've been on telly a couple of times before but nothing like this. The cameramen were lovely, I don't know all the names but they're all lovely people."

Filming for the comedy continues today, on Quay Street, and tomorrow, on Sandside.

Crew and cast will leave Scarborough on Thursday.