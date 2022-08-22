Castle Howard: 21 pictures from the summer concerts including ABBA Symphonic, Ibiza Classics and Proms

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The house lit up during Cafe Mambo.

Crowds of people from all around North Yorkshire basked in the sunshine as they enjoyed the music.

A spokesperson for LPH Concerts & Events said, “What a shame that weekend had to end. We had three very different crowds for each night and each was fantastic.

“The weather was perfect and the showcase of musical talent we were able to bring to Castle Howard was quite incredible.

The Castle Howard Proms crowd were treated to a flyover from a genuine WWII Supermarine Spitfire which pitched and rolled overhead.

“Roll on next year.”Friday August 19 saw Cafe Mambo take over the grounds with their Ibiza Classics. An array of DJs and musicians took to the stage, including Erik Hagleton, Lovely Laura & Ben Santiago, Shapeshifters and US superstar DJ Armand Van Helden.

As well as the music, there was a laser show, the Mambo dancers and a special fire-dancing show.

On Saturday August 20, Castle Howard Proms returned and featured spectacular performances by the London Gala Orchestra conducted by Stephen Bell, opera star Wynne Evans and West End leading lady Marisha Wallace.

There was an awe-inspiring aerial display by an original World War Two Spitfire which delighted crowds.

Irish singer Jack Lukeman opened up the event for ABBA Symphonic.

Union jacks were waving in abundance for Proms favourite Pomp and Circumstance March No.1 as the evening drew to a close.

On Sunday August 21, ABBA Symphonic closed the weekend with a performance of the hits from the iconic Swedish band.Star performers Rob Fowlers and Sharon Sexton from the London West End production of Mamma Mia! were joined by Jodie Steele and Joel Harper-Jackson and were backed by a full rock band together with the Heart of England Orchestra .

The crowd enjoyed support from Rock Choir, and Irish artist, Jack Lukeman.

Crowds enjoying Jack Lukeman before ABBA Symphonic.

Sharon Sexton from the London west end production of Mamma Mia!

Fans were having lots of fun at Cafe Mambo.

Jodie Steele wowed fans with her outstanding vocals for the ABBA hits.

Numerous DJs and musicians took to the stage on Friday for Cafe Mambo.

The Rock Choir warmed the crowds up before Castle Howard Proms and ABBA Symphonic.

The crowd went wild for the musicians at Cafe Mambo.

Actor and singer Joel Harper-Jackson wowed the audience.

Cafe Mambo has appeared at Castle Howard for two consecutive years.

Fans took the opportunity to dress up in their best ABBA-esque outfits.

Castle Howard Proms saw a patriotic crowd, with people dressed in wartime uniforms.

The crowd were treated to classic songs such as Jerusalem' and 'Rule Britannia'.

Cafe Mambo brought slice of Ibiza atmosphere and some Balearic sunshine before the sun set.

Barnsley Rockies made the long journey to attend Castle Howard Proms.

At Castle Howard Proms, opera star Wynne Evans, and West End / Broadway star Marisha Wallace were joined by the London Gala Orchestra.

DJs and musicians part of Cafe Mambo included Erik Hagleton, Lovely Laura & Ben Santiago, Shapeshifters and Armand Van Helden.

The performers treated the audience to three encores after they didn't want to go home.