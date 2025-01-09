Castle Howard announces record-breaking numbers for Alice's Christmas Wonderland

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Castle Howard has announced record-breaking visitor numbers for its 2024 Christmas event, Alice’s Christmas Wonderland, reaching 100,000 visitors on the closing day, on January 5.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The estate reports the Christmas event as the most successful to date, with 30% of visitors travelling from outside of Yorkshire, and thousands of free or subsidised tickets issued to Essential Carers and other groups.

The stately home’s Christmas experience, Alice’s Christmas Wonderland, saw the 300-year-old house transformed into an immersive experience dressed in decorations, floristry, projections, lighting and sound, running over a seven-week period.

Click here to read about our experience of the event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Castle Howard's Alice in Wonderland installation.

The Alice’s Christmas Wonderland creative team CLW Event Design, headed up by Charlotte Lloyd Webber and Adrian Lillie, worked on the project since January 2024, with the set pieces fabricated and built on the Castle Howard estate.

Around 30,000 baubles were on display, with the creative team reusing and recycling products where possible and favouring more sustainable materials like paper and glass.

Northern theatre company Imitating the Dog provided the projections and soundscapes, with the content filmed in Leeds.

Castle Howard reported more than 27,000 (30% of the total) tickets were bought by visitors living outside of Yorkshire and the Humber, more than 1,100 tickets were free for Essential Carers, and over 1,200 tickets were free for Max Card holders (families of SEND and looked after children).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The chessboard and characters from Alice in Wonderland, at Castle Howard.

Castle Howard also hosted eight specific access events, such as BSL interpreted and Relaxed Father Christmas events, BSL interpreted tours, and Calm Sessions, delivering more than 100 subsidised tickets for these events.

Castle Howard also created Touch Boxes as part of the Alice’s Christmas Wonderland experience, tactile objects from the displays for anyone that required a more sensory experience during their visit.

These experiences were made possible by Castle Howard’s Christmas Access Partner LNER, with support for the Touch Boxes from the North York Moors National Park’s Accessibility Grant.

Castle Howard employed an additional 130 Christmas staff from the area to facilitate the event, on top of their year-round staff.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They are also supported by an invaluable team of 200 volunteers.

Castle Howard Visitor Attraction Director, Abbigail Ollive, said: ‘We are so grateful to all visitors who have joined us for Alice’s Christmas Wonderland this year, the creative team pulled out all the stops to create our most magical experience yet.

"All profits from the Christmas experience in the House contribute to the restoration of the historic architecture and landscapes, to preserve them for future generations, and so we are delighted in its success.

"It’s been fantastic to welcome so many visitors from beyond Yorkshire, which has no doubt had a positive economic impact on the local area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are also grateful to our Access Partners LNER, who supported us in facilitating our accessible performances, events and initiatives this year, and who helped us provide special experiences for families this Christmas.

"Hosting the Bettys pop-up shop in our Stable Courtyard has also been a huge success in 2024; a perfect partnership which provided an extra Yorkshire delight for our visitors.”

Castle Howard announced its 2025 Christmas extravaganza as Christmas at Castle Howard with the Wonderful Wizard of Oz.