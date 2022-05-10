Cayton-based romance writer Jessica Redland's cash gift to Scarborough RNLI

Author Jessica Redland is in awe of the amazing work undertaken by the crew of Scarborough lifeboat

The Cayton-based author's 15th novel Spring Tides at The Starfish Café was published last month.

It is the second in a new series of books set in Whitsborough Bay - her fictional North Yorkshire seaside town inspired by a mix of Scarborough, Whitby and Robin Hood's Bay - which features the RNLI in the storyline.

"I'm in awe of the amazing work undertaken by the crew and it has been a privilege to spend time at Scarborough Lifeboat Station speaking to different crew members and volunteers and seeing the lifeboats launch as part of my research," said Jessica.

"I made Scarborough Lifeboat Station my charity of the year and had the opportunity to visit the station last night to present a cheque for £1,000 to thank the crew for their time and support."

The first book in the series Snowflakes Over The Starfish Café came out in late year and has, so far, been my fastest-selling book with sales of 40,000 units across all formats including audio.

Spring Tides at The Starfish Café spent most of last month in the Kindle Top 100 and a couple of weeks in the Audible Top 100.

"It looks like being a strong follow-up although sales figures come a few months in arrears so I don't have any indication of sales yet," said Jessica.

There will be a third book in the series - Summer Nights at The Starfish Café - published in April next year.

"All my novels are uplifting but often emotional; they are stories of love, friendship, family and community," said Jessica.

"One of the great things about having a story involving the RNLI is that I can use my fictional platform to convey some real-life important messages around water safety," she said.

"I get messages from readers thanking me for highlighting the valuable work undertaken by the RNLI but I get others saying the reader hadn't appreciated how dangerous wave-dodging can be, for example, and will be more careful in the future."