Cayton School assistant headteacher wins School Sport Teacher of the Year award

Mark Vasey, centre, receives his award with some of his pupils. (Cayton School)

Mark Vasey, the school's assistant headteacher and a year three teacher, was nominated for the award for his development of PE at the school and across the district.

He has been key in developing and improving sports at Cayton School by embedding a new PE curriculum and training and supporting staff to deliver it.

Mr Vasey has helped other schools to start using the same curriculum and also organised school sports competitions for schools across the Scarborough district.

Since lockdowns and the pandemic forced teachers and schools to adapt to a new way of working, he has organised and run morning, lunch and afterschool clubs for different class bubbles as well as individual sports days for each class bubble last week.

Parents were sent videos and pictures of the sports day through an online school system 'class dojo'.

Mr Vasey was presented with his award by Matt Hewison, Sports Development Manager at Scarborough Borough Council.

Mr Vasey said: "It was a lovely way to end a tough school year due to the recent pandemic and I was delighted to be able to share the award with my children.

"School sports has always been a passionate area of my teaching career and I enjoy it more than anything, so I hope it encourages the children that can access it.

"Thank you to whoever nominated me."