CCTV appeal following a shop theft in Scarborough
Officers from North Yorkshire Police have issued a CCTV image of a woman they would like to speak to, following a theft in Scarborough.
It happened at 12.46pm on Monday June 2 at a gift shop on Nicholas Street, and involved an item being stolen.
A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “Please contact us if you recognise the woman pictured on CCTV, as she may have information that will assist our investigation.”
Email [email protected] or call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask to leave a message for PC1338 Hazel Simms-Williamson
Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.
Quote reference 12250101913 when passing on information.
