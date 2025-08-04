CCTV appeal following a shop theft in Scarborough

By Louise French
Published 4th Aug 2025, 14:40 BST
Police are asking for anyone who recognises the woman in the image to get in touchplaceholder image
Officers from North Yorkshire Police have issued a CCTV image of a woman they would like to speak to, following a theft in Scarborough.

It happened at 12.46pm on Monday June 2 at a gift shop on Nicholas Street, and involved an item being stolen.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “Please contact us if you recognise the woman pictured on CCTV, as she may have information that will assist our investigation.”

Email [email protected] or call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask to leave a message for PC1338 Hazel Simms-Williamson

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

Quote reference 12250101913 when passing on information.

