Celebrate National Marine Week with Wild Eye's free family fun sea watching event in Scarborough

Wild Eye, the art and nature programme celebrating Scarborough’s incredible wildlife and coastal environment, is inviting people to join them at a free sea watching event in celebration of National Marine Week.

The event will take place on Sunday, August 4, at the shelter on Marine Drive adjacent to the Yorkshire Water works, just along from the Toll House from 11am to 3pm.

Scarborough is one of the best places on the English coast for spotting marine mammals.

With over 350 sightings in the past year, it is a hotspot for viewing whales, dolphins, and porpoises.

Bottlenose Dolphins off the coast at Scarborough - Image copyright: Stuart Baines

Visitors can often see a range of species from the delightful harbour porpoise to the majestic minke whale.

Recently, even humpback whales have been making appearances.

The family fun sea watching event will see experts from the Sea Watch Foundation, Scarborough Porpoise, and Citizen Fins on hand to help everyone identify and learn about these magnificent creatures.

Equipped with binoculars, the experts will share information about spotting wildlife along the coast.

Friaridge School student with marine mosaic they made, presented by Wild Eye - Image copyright: Richard Ponter

Family-Friendly Activities at the shelter include:

Marine Mosaic Making: Get creative with artist Coralie Turpin and make your own sea-themed mosaics.

Citizen Fins: Learn how you can contribute to dolphin and whale research.

Geology Exploration: Discover fascinating fossils with geologist Stuart Swan.

Have a go at bird watching and explore finds from the shore with Yorkshire Wildlife Trust.

In May, Wild Eye partnered with mosaic artist Coralie Turpin and students from Friarage School to create sea-themed Roman mosaics, which were gifted to the school.

These will be on display at the shelter on August 4.

Sea Watch Foundation volunteers spotting marine wildlife off the coast at Scarborough - Image copyright: Jemison Photographer

Over the coming months, the Wetwheels Foundation Yorkshire will collaborate with Wild Eye to offer marine wildlife viewing trips for young disabled people from a local school, using their accessible boat.

Wild Eye has exciting plans to renovate the existing shelter into a new sea watching station.

The proposed new station will feature free sea watching telescopes (including one for wheelchair users) and a beautiful mosaic by Turner Prize-winning artist Jeremy Deller, inspired by Scarborough’s sea life and Roman history.

Wild Eye is funded by the Towns Fund, sourced from the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government, and administered through North Yorkshire Council with support from the Scarborough Town Board.

Harbour Porpoise off the coast at Scarborough - Image copyright: Stuart Baines

This funding is dedicated to developing Scarborough’s nature, art, and culture offerings to promote year-round tourism and support local economic regeneration.