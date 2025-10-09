Chance to for businesses to support Scarborough: Rainbow Centre launches exclusive 'Rainbow 100 Club'

The Rainbow Centre in Scarborough has launched a new scheme called the 'Rainbow 100 Club'.

The Rainbow Centre in Scarborough is launching a new initiative, their exclusive ‘Rainbow 100 Club’, and they are looking for 100 businesses in the area to become members.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Rainbow Centre has been supporting vulnerable people in Scarborough for 28 years, helping the homeless as well as those in crisis. The centre offers a variety of essential services including: a foodbank, café, debt advice service, hot showers, laundry facilities, access to clothing, toiletries, bedding, and start-up packs for new homes.

To fund their work, the Rainbow Centre are receive regular donations from the community which are supplemented by grants from funders and grant-giving trusts. However, the centre is finding that, due to the cost-of-living crisis, their monthly donations have been substantially reduced plus grant funding is becoming harder and harder to secure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The centre is hoping that the monthly donations from Rainbow 100 Club members will create a more secure, guaranteed monthly income. This would not only give them long-term financial stability but would also allow them to apply for match-funded grants to assist with the running costs of the centre. This is essential for the sustainability of their service.

Fundraising officer James Howard said: "This is a great opportunity for local businesses to really commit to making a difference to The Rainbow Centre and in turn, the local community.”

There are four levels of Rainbow 100 Club Membership:

Bronze: £50 per month

Silver: £100 per month

Gold: £250 per month

Platinum: £500 per month

Members of the Rainbow 100 Club will receive:

A Rainbow 100 Club plaque to display at your premises to announce your membership of the initiative to your customers/clients.

Corporate volunteering opportunities for your staff.

A regular newsletter detailing how your donations have been spent with statistics and testimonials from our clients.

An invitation to the annual 100 Club gathering.

Regular positive social media and press output promoting the Rainbow 100 Club members.

The Rainbow 100 Club will be strictly limited to 100 members, so we urge businesses who are interested in membership to sign up as soon as possible to avoid disappointment.

Visit http://rainbow100club.org/ for more information and to sign up to The Rainbow 100 Club.