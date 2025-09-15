Chance to help Scarborough and Ryedale Trainee Search Dog by playing hide and seek
Slate, a Trainee Search Dog needs some help, and the SRMRT are on the hunt for willing volunteers to help Slate progress.
A SRMRT spokesperson said: “We’re looking for friendly volunteers to be “dogs bodies” to help with search dog training in the Ryedale area.
“You will simply head outdoors, find a good hiding spot, and relax until Slate tracks you down. All guidance is provided — no experience needed!
“It’s a fun way to support vital search and rescue training, spend time in nature, and of course, meet an amazing dog.”
Anyone who is interested in this opportunity can email [email protected] for further information.