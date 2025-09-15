Chance to help Scarborough and Ryedale Trainee Search Dog by playing hide and seek

Slate, the Trainee Search Dog.

Scarborough and Ryedale Mountain Rescue Team (SRMRT) are looking for volunteers to play hide and seek with their Trainee Search Dog.

Slate, a Trainee Search Dog needs some help, and the SRMRT are on the hunt for willing volunteers to help Slate progress.

A SRMRT spokesperson said: “We’re looking for friendly volunteers to be “dogs bodies” to help with search dog training in the Ryedale area.

“You will simply head outdoors, find a good hiding spot, and relax until Slate tracks you down. All guidance is provided — no experience needed!

“It’s a fun way to support vital search and rescue training, spend time in nature, and of course, meet an amazing dog.”

Anyone who is interested in this opportunity can email [email protected] for further information.