Chance to help Scarborough and Ryedale Trainee Search Dog by playing hide and seek

By Claudia Bowes
Published 15th Sep 2025, 15:16 BST
Slate, the Trainee Search Dog.placeholder image
Slate, the Trainee Search Dog.
Scarborough and Ryedale Mountain Rescue Team (SRMRT) are looking for volunteers to play hide and seek with their Trainee Search Dog.

Slate, a Trainee Search Dog needs some help, and the SRMRT are on the hunt for willing volunteers to help Slate progress.

A SRMRT spokesperson said: “We’re looking for friendly volunteers to be “dogs bodies” to help with search dog training in the Ryedale area.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“You will simply head outdoors, find a good hiding spot, and relax until Slate tracks you down. All guidance is provided — no experience needed!

“It’s a fun way to support vital search and rescue training, spend time in nature, and of course, meet an amazing dog.”

Anyone who is interested in this opportunity can email [email protected] for further information.

Related topics:ScarboroughRyedale
News you can trust since 1882
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice