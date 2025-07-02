Chance to vote for Scarborough's Central Tramway in 2025 Bucket and Spade List

By Claudia Bowes
Published 2nd Jul 2025, 11:28 BST
Voting is now open for the 2025 Bucket and Spade top seaside experiences.placeholder image
Voting is now open for the 2025 Bucket and Spade top seaside experiences.
The 2025 Bucket and Spade List, chosen by the Seaside Heritage Network, is now open for voting and the shortlist includes one of Scarborough’s most beloved attractions.

Over the summer a shortlist of 10 contenders will be seeking votes in the online competition, including the Central Tramway in Scarborough.

People have until August 30 to cast their votes and the winners will be revealed at the 'Big Day In' online event on Saturday September 6.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Central Tramway is Scarborough's iconic cliff railway full of character and charm. The company was established in 1881 and is committed to preserving the tramway's Victorian heritage, whilst maintaining the highest standards in modern engineering and operational safety.

As one of the country's busiest cliff railways and a site of local historical significance, the company shares its rich social and industrial history through educational talks, tours, and books. The tramway also offers a companion scheme for local residents to access reduced fares and updates.

The eclectic nature of the list shows what a great variety there is to our seaside heritage and how examples can be found all around the UK.

The Seaside Heritage Network is asking people to get behind their favourite nomination to help promote and protect the things that make our seaside distinctive.

Visit https://bit.ly/bucketspade2025vote to vote.

Related topics:ScarboroughVictorian

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1882
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice