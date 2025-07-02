Chance to vote for Scarborough's Central Tramway in 2025 Bucket and Spade List

Voting is now open for the 2025 Bucket and Spade top seaside experiences.

The 2025 Bucket and Spade List, chosen by the Seaside Heritage Network, is now open for voting and the shortlist includes one of Scarborough’s most beloved attractions.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Over the summer a shortlist of 10 contenders will be seeking votes in the online competition, including the Central Tramway in Scarborough.

People have until August 30 to cast their votes and the winners will be revealed at the 'Big Day In' online event on Saturday September 6.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Central Tramway is Scarborough's iconic cliff railway full of character and charm. The company was established in 1881 and is committed to preserving the tramway's Victorian heritage, whilst maintaining the highest standards in modern engineering and operational safety.

As one of the country's busiest cliff railways and a site of local historical significance, the company shares its rich social and industrial history through educational talks, tours, and books. The tramway also offers a companion scheme for local residents to access reduced fares and updates.

The eclectic nature of the list shows what a great variety there is to our seaside heritage and how examples can be found all around the UK.

The Seaside Heritage Network is asking people to get behind their favourite nomination to help promote and protect the things that make our seaside distinctive.

Visit https://bit.ly/bucketspade2025vote to vote.