Charity football match at Flamingo Land stadium for cystic fibrosis sufferer Anthony's Kilimanjaro challenge

A Scarborough man set to climb Mount Kilimanjaro in less than 12 months despite suffering from cystic fibrosis has organised a charity football match.

Anthony Baker, 31, was diagnosed with the condition - for which he must undergo daily physiotherapy and take 50 tablets a day - when he was six months old and until the age of 15 spent half of his life on IV antibiotics.

Flamingo Land Stadium. PIC: Richard Ponter

Despite this Anthony has set himself the challenge of climbing Mount Kilimanjaro - the world’s tallest free standing mountain in September next year.

He will be raising money for the Cystic Fibrosis Trust and need £4,300 in order to do go on the trek.

Anthony has already raised near £2,000 and has organised a charity football match at Flamingo Land stadium to try and increase the total.

The match will take place on Sunday October 13 between Compass Health and Fitness gym - where he works - and Sniper Fitness.

Anthony said: "I've got 32 players and we'll be going for a full 90 minutes.

"I don't want people to feel like they have to donate so we'll be opening up the gates and then there will be pitch side donation boxes if people do want to.

"We'll also have some bracelets and pins from CF Trust so people can donate and get something to take away with them."

Anthony was told as a child that due to his illness, and the port-a-cath he had to deliver medication, he couldn't play contact sports such as football.

However, since getting fit and losing a significant amount of weight - 9.5 stone - he was able to have the port-a-cath removed and now regularly plays 5-a-side.

He continues to train every day for his latest challenge and uses a mask to restrict his already-restricted breathing to prepare for the altitude on the mountain.

Kick-off is at 2.15pm.

To support him in his fundraising efforts visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/anthony-baker6