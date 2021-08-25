Charity fun day in memory of Cory Wood to be held at Newlands pub

Newlands Puba nd car park (Google Street View)

The fun day has been arranged by Cory's mum Lynn and will raise money for mental health and the prevention of suicide.

The event is being held at Newlands Pub and car park on Northstead Manor Drive from 12pm onwards on Saturday September 4 with the Mayor and Mayoress of Scarborough opening the day at 1pm.

There will be stalls including face painting, a cake stall, tombola, balloons and more.

The event's poster (Lynn Wood)

Later in the day pie and peas will be served for £2.50 per person before the raffle is drawn.

All proceeds from the day will go to charities supporting mental health.

On the day there will also be representatives from Andy's Man Club and Scarborough Survivors.

Lynn said: "If anyone need to talk to someone, they'll be there. And people will be able to see who they are."

Those who would like to book one of the remaining tables can do so by contacting Lynn on [email protected]

Lynn's son Cory took his own life in September at the age of 28.

Since his death, Lynn, along with family and friends, has raised thousands for mental health charities through events including a rugby match in 2019.

Just before the pandemic hit, Lynn donated £2,000 to Scarborough Survivors, £2,000 to Calm and another £2,000 to Andy’s Man Club, which launched in Scarborough in February last year.

Getting help

Suicide is the single biggest killer of men under 45 in the UK.

Between 2016 and 2018, Scarborough had the joint eighth highest rate of suicide in England, according to recent figures from the Office for National Statistics.

The suicide rate–15.6 per 100,000 – was the highest of any local authority in Yorkshire and the Humber, and the rate for men – 23.5 per 100,000 – was the twelfth highest in the country, and well above the English average of 17.2.

Anyone affected by these issues can contact Samaritans, day or night, 365 days a year.

You can call them for free on 116 123, email them at [email protected], or visit samaritans.org to find your nearest branch.

Andy's Man Club Scarborough meet every Monday night apart from bank holidays at 7pm at the library on Vernon Road.

Scarborough Survivors' Mental Health Resource Centre is open 7 days a week from 11.30am to 4.30pm.