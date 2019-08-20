Charity walkers from McCain Foods endure sweltering heat and sore feet to take company's total to £5,000

Forty-six people took part in the McCain charity walk, which this year raised money for Saint Catherine’s.

An early start and fine weather greeted colleagues from McCain Foods in Scarborough as they walked more than 23 miles from Redcar to Whitby.

A spokesperson said: “The challenge took in some truly breathtaking scenery along the Yorkshire Coast.

“Walking together, the atmosphere was charged with meaningful memories, as many have been touched by the service or know somebody that has.

“Faced with record breaking, blistering heat, it was considerably more challenging than expected.”

Organiser Jayne Sawyer, Brand Activation Manager at McCain, said: “We all set off with a spring in our step in the sunshine, but towards the end, in the sweltering heat the team really dialled up their energy levels.

"Coping with sore feet and heavy legs, we got everyone to the end!

"It was a fantastic challenge for a charity close to our hearts, in our local community.”

In support of the team’s tremendous efforts, McCain has contributed £1,000 to the charity challenge, so the grand total now stands at £5,093.