Check out Scarborough's beautiful bays on Saint Catherine's Sunrise Walk 2025

The Sunrise Walk is a popular event on Saint Catherine's fundraising calendar

Saint Catherine’s has launched its much-loved annual Sunrise Walk, with a seafront route that takes in the stunning beauty of Scarborough’s bays. The perfect setting to start the day with purpose and reflection.

Set your alarms and join fellow walkers at the Sea Life Centre car park on Sunday, September 28 at 5:30am for a 6:00am start, setting off on a gentle 6-mile walk around both North and South Bays, continuing to Scarborough Spa before returning.

This event isn’t a race, it’s a chance for all to come together, remember loved ones, and enjoy a meaningful morning on Scarborough’s seafront.

Now in its 17th year, the Sunrise Walk is a highlight of the hospice’s fundraising calendar.

In 2024, it raised an incredible £15,000 and saw over 250 supporters take part.

As Saint Catherine’s celebrates 40 years of care in 2025, this year’s event promises to be more meaningful than ever - walking together, remembering forever.

The iconic Harbour Bar on Sandside, a long-standing supporter of the event and celebrating its own milestone of 80 years in Scarborough, will once again provide free refreshments and a welcome halfway stop for all walkers.

Susan Stephenson, a fundraiser at Saint Catherine’s, said: “We are really looking forward to this year’s Sunrise Walk as part of our 40th anniversary celebrations.

“It’s such a special event that brings people together – whether you’re remembering a loved one, setting yourself a team challenge, or simply taking in the fresh air for a great cause.

“We are truly grateful to our generous sponsors for helping make this event possible.

“Thank you to Deep Sea Electronics for being the main sponsor of the Sunrise Walk, and to B Bernard & Sons Funeral Directors for kindly sponsoring the event T-shirts.

“Their support helps us ensure every walker feels part of something special while raising vital funds for patient care.”

Registration is now open:

Adults: £15 (includes a commemorative T-shirt)

Children (16 and under): £5

To sign up online, visit: www.saintcatherines.org.uk/event/sunrise-walk or, if you are unable to register online, call (01723) 378406 or email [email protected].