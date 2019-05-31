Child, 7, seriously injured after being hit by a car in Malton

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witness following a serious collision on Church Street, Norton.

A blue BMW 3-Series travelling towards Commercial Street from the direction of the railway level crossing collided with a child using the pedestrian crossing outside the Derwent Swimming Pool.

The pedestrian casualty, a 7-year-old boy from the Norton area, was taken to Leeds General Infirmary by land ambulance with serious injuries.

The incident happened at 6.15pm yesterday evening [Thursday May 30].

A spokesperson from North Yorkshire Police said: "We are appealing for anyone who saw the vehicle in the moments before the collision, or the collision itself to contact them.

"They are particularly interested in speaking to anyone who may have captured dash cam footage of the incident.

"Anyone with any information which could assist officers with their investigation is asked to call 101 and ask to speak to Traffic Constable Will Lane.

"You can also email will.lane@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

"Please quote reference 12190097435. Thank you"