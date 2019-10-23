Christmas Child shoebox mission now underway

This year’s Operation Christmas Child (OCC) campaign has launched in the North Yorkshire and coast area.

Since 1993 the charity, run by international Christian aid relief organisation Samaritan’s Purse, has collected shoeboxes full of gifts which are donated by the people of the world and sent as Christmas presents to children of all nations.

OCC volunteers get busy loading shoeboxes during last year's campaign.

These children would otherwise receive nothing by which to celebrate the special time of year.

Each year the charity asks people to pack boxes and fill them with gifts, ranging from school supplies, of pens, pencils, writing and colouring materials, solar calculators, to hygiene items, such as toothbrushes (but not toothpaste), soap, flannels, and small toys, hats, caps and scarves.

Rob Garner, the coordinator for this year’s appeal on the coast, said: “We organise this collection each year to show the children of the world that we love them, even if we don’t know them.

“When you read and see of the conditions many of these children face, your heart bleeds. There is little joy in their lives… we aim to change that. We see pictures of the smiles and excitement on children’s faces when they open their boxes at Christmas. That’s why we do it.

The Operation Christmas Child logo.

“We’re so overwhelmed by the kindness and generosity of so many people.”

This Sunday (October 27) marks the launch of this year’s campaign in Scarborough and the east coast when the charity hosts a service of thanks at Holy Nativity Church, Westway, Eastfield, 3pm.