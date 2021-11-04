Christopher Biggins, who will feature in episode 3 of Celebrity Yorkshire Auction House. (Photo by Anthony Devlin/Getty Images)

Ryedale Auctioneer Angus Ashworth has returned to Celebrity Yorkshire Auction House this month. He will be travelling around the homes of 10 celebrities to find items to sell in his Yorkshire based auction house.

Angus Ashworth owns Ryedale Auctioneers, which is based in Kirkbymoorside. He also featured on Antiques Road Trip, and the non-celeb version of the Yorkshire Auction House.

There are five, hour-long episodes to run alongside the main series of the show.

The lovely Debbie McGee will take part in this series of Celebrity Yorkshire Auction House.

Each week, Angus Ashworth will visit the homes of two celebrities to find rare and unique items to sell at his based auction house.

Celebrities taking part in the show include Jon Culshaw, Catherine Tyldesley, Christopher Biggins, Claire Sweeney, Debbie McGee, Rav Wilding, Wayne Sleep and Jodie Kidd.

The items found will range from vintage champagne, Victorian shoes and ballet costumes.

The first episode showed Strictly star Craig Revel Horwood sell items from his Hampshire home, including sheep, which was up for sale. Former political journalist John Sergeant also featured in the episode, and viewers saw him part with a family heirloom which reached four-figure bids.