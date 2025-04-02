Church at Aislaby, near Whitby, earns Eco-Church Gold Award
This is the culmination of five years’ work to make the church eco-friendly in caring for the land, the building and the church’s engagement both locally and globally.
The journey began when the Church of England Synod made the decision in 2020 to support the Government’s efforts to reduce carbon emissions by 2030.
St Margaret’s Church has reached the goal of Net Zero Carbon by off-setting its shortfall by donating to ‘climate stewards’ where the money goes to helping those in poorer countries to be engaged with environmental issues.
St Margaret’s churchyard is a haven for wildlife and a place where people can spend time in peace and quiet in beautiful surroundings.
The church is committed to continue to care for God’s wonderful creation and to encourage others to face the challenges of climate change.
Visit [email protected] for more information.
