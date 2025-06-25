Church at Egton Bridge, near Whitby, to host Dalesmen Singers and Manhattan Voices

Manhattan Voices.

St Hedda’s Church in Egton Bridge is going to be the place for be for an evening of musical and joyous choral performances at its fundraising Evening of Song Concert.

The concert, which is being held in aid of patient care at Saint Catherine’s, will feature the vocals of two special guest choirs – female ensemble, Manhattan Voices and male voice choir, The Dalesmen Singers.

Each of these popular choirs will entertain with their uplifting repertoire and promise to immerse you in an evening of musical excellence when the concert takes place on Saturday July 26.

The performance starts at 7pm, entrance free and donations invited for a collection in aid of Saint Catherine’s.

Dalesmen Singers.

Saint Catherine’s Hospice provides care and support in people’s homes, the community and in its hospice for adults with a life-limiting illness, and to their

families, carers and friends.

It relies upon on the tireless work of its supporters and donors to raise the £6.1m needed to deliver its specialist care.