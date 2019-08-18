Clark’s menu for award glory

Clark’s Restaurant, which is situated on Queen Street in Scarborough, has been named as North Yorkshire’s best restaurant.

The award win means the restaurant has now been nominated to compete in the England’s Business Awards final and is part of a public vote.

Rob Clark, owner and head chef, said: “We are over moon to be presented this prestigious award. A massive thank you to all our customers, staff, friends and family for their votes and support.

“We would also like to thank the panel for recognising what we do at Clark’s Restaurant and our amazing staff who work incredibly hard.

“We now have our fingers crossed ahead of the national final.”

Visit https://englandsbusinessawards.co.uk to find out more about the awards.