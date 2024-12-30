Clog dancing events to mark 200th rail anniversary on special New Year's Day trains to Whitby

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Clogs, Dogs, Whistles and Chips! No, they’re not the names of some new pubs – but all things to see and do on New Year’s Day along the Esk Valley Railway to Whitby.

These will include calls at Glaisdale for impromptu performances of clog dancing, at Grosmont for the nationwide ‘whistle off’ at noon to celebrate the 200th anniversary of the opening of the world’s first public railway, between Stockton and Darlington.

Then it’s on to Whitby for fish and chips and perhaps a paddle.

Whitby Railway Station.

From Darlington

The special limited stop morning train will leave Darlington at 9.24am, Thornaby at 9.40am and Middlesbrough at 9.53am

Trains from Whitby depart at 11.25am and 4.25pm.

Standard everyday low fares apply, no need to book.

Clogs

The Glaisdale Clog dance team performs traditional folk dances and music hall inspired routines.

Clogs like those worn by the dancers were once made in the surrounding woods at Glaisdale and were worn by many residents in the past.

Dogs

They are always welcome and travel free if accompanied by well-behaved owners.

… And Whistles

The midday ‘Whistle Off’ at Grosmont by a steam locomotive will be part of the nationwide celebration to mark the bicentenary of the world’s first public railway between Stockton and Darlington.

Following their initial success earlier this year in promoting this new service, the Esk Valley Community Rail Partnership has been shortlisted for a Leisure and Tourism award at the National Community Rail Awards in March.

Visit www.eskvalleyrailway.co.uk for full details of train times.