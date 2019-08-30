Closure of operating theatre at Bridlington Hospital confirmed

A mobile operating theatre at Bridlington Hospital will face closure later this year.

York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust confirmed that the Vanguard Operating Theatre will shut in October as the "contract will end."

A spokesperson said: “The mobile theatre unit was installed at Bridlington Hospital in 2013 to support the move of planned orthopaedic surgery from Scarborough to Bridlington.

"The contract for this unit has been renewed on an annual basis since then, however the company that leases the theatre to the trust has notified us that they will not renew the contract.

"They have informed us that the contract will end in October 2019 and the theatre will be removed.

"This is not a decision that the trust has taken, and we are working on an interim plan for our two remaining theatres to minimise any disruption to patients and to ensure as far as possible that we can maintain theatre capacity at Bridlington Hospital.”

Bridlington Health Forum say that the closure "will reduce operating capacity at the hospital by 30% or more. This simply cannot be subsumed by the other theatres in Bridlington."