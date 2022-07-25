Coastal Voices choir inviting new members to come along for new term in September

The Coastal Voices choir will resume its evening rehearsals on Monday, September 5 at Emmanuel Church on Cardigan Road between 7pm to 9pm.

Musical director Alex Weatherhill will, once again, be at the helm using all his experience and skills from his time in the West End and on the touring circuit.

All the musical arrangements are written specifically for the group with easy to follow sheet music (although you don’t need experience in reading this to join) and recorded vocals, so the tunes can be practiced at home as well as at rehearsals.

A spokesperson for the choir said: “People often think they can’t sing, or hold a harmony, but with Alex’s help all is possible and you can find your inner Diva or Divo.

“Before our summer break we took part in performing at various gigs including: The Old Town Festival, The Race the Waves weekend, Bridlington Pride event and finally our own successful show Party at the Priory.

“On return to our rehearsals memerbs will be preparing for various gigs including the ever popular Lions Christmas Concert.

“Aside from rehearsing for our shows, we are a very friendly group and have our own social secretary who arranges various activities, varying from meals out, visits to the theatre and sometimes just a ‘good old knees up’ at the local.

“It is well documented that singing is good for your general health and wellbeing.

“Without doubt, after our Monday singing sessions, we would all agree that this is true and we come away absolutely buzzing! The charge per session is £5.

“Membership is open to anyone over the age of 16. There are no scary auditions so if you enjoy singing and making new friends you would be welcome to give us a try.”