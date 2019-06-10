Coastguard called to North Bay after reports of man and child in rough seas

Scarborough and Burniston Coastguard attended North Bay last week due to reports of a man and a child in rough seas.

The rescue team were called out at 6.42pm on Friday June 7.

- > Inappropriate behaviour at Alpamare water park in Scarborough



Upon arrival the man and child were making their way to shore where the Coastguard met them and checked they were ok before returning to the station.

In a statement on Facebook the Coastguard said: "Scarborough and Burniston Coastgurd rescue team were tasked to a report of man and child in rough sea on Scarborough's North Bay.

"On arrival they were making their way to shore. The team met with them to check they were okay, before walking with them onto dry land.

"The team stood down and returned to station.

"If you see anyone in difficulty on or near the coast dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard."