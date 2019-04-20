Coastguards out to three incidents of people cut off by tide at Scarborough and Filey

A warning has been issued by coastguards after three incidents in two days of people cut off by the tide.

On Thursday, the Scarborough and Burniston coastguard rescue team was called to a report of four adults and a child being cut off by the incoming tide between the Spa and Holbeck slip.

Fortunately they had rescued themselves from their predicament before the arrival of the team.

Yesterday afternoon, the team were called to assist Filey coastguard team with people trapped by incoming tide between Filey and Primrose Valley. Search teams were deployed and they were soon located and led to safety without suffering any injuries.

The Filey team then went on to rescue a number of other people trapped by incoming tide under Filey Brigg.

A coastguard spokesperson said: "If you are going for a a walk on the beach, particularly where there are cliffs, always check the tide times before you set off.

"Free apps are available for your phone to give tide times anywhere in the UK."

Yesterday, at 4.45pm, the Scarborough and Burniston team helped ambualnce staff with a man who had tripped and fallen on the steep footpath between Holbeck car park and the beach.

He had suffered head and possible spinal injuries and was treated on scene by staff from the ambulance service. He was then secured onto a stretcher and carried out by the team to the waiting ambulance at the top of the cliff.

On a busy start to the Easter break, the team also had a callout to a vehicle that had gone on to the beach in Scarborough's North Bay and got stuck in the sand. The team provided safety cover to members of the public whilst the vehicle was towed off the beach by a recovery company.

And they attended after a jet skier got in difficulty in North Bay. He had come off his ski and suffered injuries to both legs. He was left in the care of ambulance staff and taken to Scarborough Hospital.

If you see anyone in difficulty on or near the coast dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard.