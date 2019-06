Dog owners have been reminded to keep their pets on a lead near the cliff edge after coastguards were called to carry out a rescue.

Teams from Bridlington and Filey headed to Sewerby just after 6pm yesterday.

A spokesperson said: "A full cliff top setup was established and a technical rescue method was used to recover the dog in our animal rescue bag.

"A reminder to public that whilst out on the cliff tops walking your dogs please keep them on a lead."