Coastliner buses to wear poppies and offer free journeys to serving armed forces personnel

Coastliner buses are planning their own tribute to the fallen by wearing poppies.

Parent company Transdev is adorning 200 of its buses across the North with large sized commemorative poppies to encourage customers travelling each day to remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice for their country.

Serving members of the armed forces will also be able to travel free on any bus service operated by Coastaliner, Cityzap and York and Country on Remembrance Sunday, November 10.

The poppies will be prominently displayed on the front of buses on routes across the region, from York to Leeds, Tadcaster, Malton and the Yorkshire coast.

Transdev’s CEO Alex Hornby said: “Our customers welcomed our decision to place poppies on several of our buses in previous years, so we felt it was right to continue our support this

year for the important work of the Royal British Legion.

“We hope that by prominently showing our support for the Poppy Appeal on our buses, many of our customers will join us in contributing to this excellent cause.

“All our teams at our depots across the North are fully behind this – we want to remember those who gave their lives for our freedom, and to support those living with the impact of conflict today.”

Transdev’s purchase of additional large-sized poppies for its buses from the Royal British Legion over the last four years has raised over £5,500 for local Royal British Legion branches across the North.

The company hopes that as a highly visible symbol of remembrance, they will help to generate a further boost as customers buy and wear their own poppies with pride.