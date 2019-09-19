Company applies to convert Osgodby house into residential care home

A Scarborough-based company which provides care and support to adults and children with learning disabilities, mental health and complex care needs has applied to create a care home in the town.

Happy Futures has approached Scarborough Council about converting a property in The Intake, Osgodby, into a residential care home for three people.

As the property has been used as a private dwelling the company needs planning permission for a change of use.

A number of alterations would also be made to the building to ensure it could support three people and their care staff comfortably.

In its submission to the council, Happy Futures states: “This type of premises is vital for the community as there are many adults that are severely mentally impaired, who are leaving college and are forced to move out of the county due to a lack of suitable accommodation for their needs.

“We are a community focussed company and we hire over 90 staff in the local area. This change of use would provide work for people within the local community, for tradespeople to make the alterations to the property and it would create multiple support worker permanent roles within our business when the premises is complete.”

The plans are now out to consultation.