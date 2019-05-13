Coronation Street actor spotted in Scarborough and Whitby over the weekend

Actor William Roache, who plays Ken Barlow in Coronation Street, was spotted in Scarborough and Whitby this weekend.

The 87-year-old met numerous people during his outing and was pictured at Luna Park, Scarborough, and near the Co-op, in Whitby, by ALR Photography.

Image by ALR Photography

On it's Facebook page, Luna Park said: "We are big Corrie fans down at Luna Park, so it was a nice surprise to have a visit today from the legendary William Roache...aka Ken Barlow!"

Once his picture was uploaded onto social media, Coronation Street fans commented referring to other characters such as Carla, Peter and Deirdre.

Hundreds of comments were made tagging other people saying: "Let's go to Whitby" and "keep your eyes peeled for Ken Barlow."

Ashley Watson, who took a picture with Mr Roache at Luna Park, said that he was "such a lovely man" and it "was lovely seeing him."

Ashley Watson at Luna Park with actor William Roache

The English actor has played the part of Ken since its first episode in 1960 - making him one of the most iconic characters in the soap.