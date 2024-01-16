Coroner's appeal to locate Scarborough man's next of kin
Police are asking for people's help to locate family members of a Scarborough man who has sadly died.
David Dicken, 68-years-old sadly died on Saturday. There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding his death.
Officers from North Yorkshire Police are looking to identify any next of kin for Mr Dicken.
It’s believed that David could have family in London or Birmingham.
If you can help, email [email protected] or call 01609 643168.