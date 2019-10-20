Council exploring extra support for the Milton Rooms

Ryedale District Council is currntly considering plans to give extra support to the Milton Rooms.

Councillors have established a new task force to work up plans for the Malton arts venue and consider how it can be best be supported.

Leader of Council, Councillor Keane Duncan, said he wants to ensure the council-owned venue gets the support it needs to develop a “long term, sustainable” plan.

He said: “The Milton Rooms is already a valuable community venue, but it has even greater potential.

“The council has given £140k in funding to the Milton Rooms in the last four years and we are now considering awarding extra cash for staff support and extra refurbishment work.

“But we have a duty to ensure any money is well spent. So before we agree, we want to learn from other venues in the region and ensure the money is going where it will make the biggest difference.

“I hope that with extra council support the Milton Rooms can build on its successes.”

The council’s Policy and Resources Committee agreed to establish a cross-party working party.

Whilst the full remit of the working party is still to be decided, the group plans to visit other arts venues in the district and elsewhere, co-opt outside expertise and consider a range of options to improve the Milton Rooms.

It is expected to conclude its review by February 2020, when it will present its findings in a report.