Council urges Government to provide more support for communities at risk of coastal erosion

By Duncan Atkins
Published 29th Jan 2025, 15:37 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
East Riding of Yorkshire council is asking the Government to provide more support for communities at risk of coastal erosion in light of an updated Coastal Erosion Risk Map, from the Environment Agency.

Council officers will now assess the key implications for the coast. Coun Anne Handley, East Riding of Yorkshire Council leader, said: “Coastal erosion is an active and accelerating risk in the East Riding. “It is threatening homes, livelihoods and communities, and causing significant concern for residents.

"We recognise that not every home can be protected but it is essential that the Government provide more support to protect areas where it is viable to do so.

"Coastal regions, and those who live there, must not be forgotten.”

The council will continue to monitor coastal erosion rates and the condition of coastal defences.

Related topics:CouncilGovernmentEnvironment AgencyEast Riding of Yorkshire Council

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1882
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice