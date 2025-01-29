Council urges Government to provide more support for communities at risk of coastal erosion
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Council officers will now assess the key implications for the coast. Coun Anne Handley, East Riding of Yorkshire Council leader, said: “Coastal erosion is an active and accelerating risk in the East Riding. “It is threatening homes, livelihoods and communities, and causing significant concern for residents.
"We recognise that not every home can be protected but it is essential that the Government provide more support to protect areas where it is viable to do so.
"Coastal regions, and those who live there, must not be forgotten.”
The council will continue to monitor coastal erosion rates and the condition of coastal defences.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.