Council urges Government to provide more support for communities at risk of coastal erosion

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

East Riding of Yorkshire council is asking the Government to provide more support for communities at risk of coastal erosion in light of an updated Coastal Erosion Risk Map, from the Environment Agency.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Council officers will now assess the key implications for the coast. Coun Anne Handley, East Riding of Yorkshire Council leader, said: “Coastal erosion is an active and accelerating risk in the East Riding. “It is threatening homes, livelihoods and communities, and causing significant concern for residents.

"We recognise that not every home can be protected but it is essential that the Government provide more support to protect areas where it is viable to do so.

"Coastal regions, and those who live there, must not be forgotten.”

The council will continue to monitor coastal erosion rates and the condition of coastal defences.