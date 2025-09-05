Councillor completes St Bees to Robin Hood's Bay Coast to Coast walk for Yorkshire Air Ambulance

The chair of North Yorkshire Council has completed the iconic Coast-to-Coast walk, raising vital funds and awareness for his chosen charity of the year, Yorkshire Air Ambulance.

The over 190-mile route stretches from St Bees on the Cumbrian coast to Robin Hood’s Bay in North Yorkshire, and has seen Cllr George Jabbour face gale-force winds from Storm Floris as well as extreme summer heat during his trek.

Cllr Jabbour walked the route in two stages.

The first stage took him 10 days to complete, and this final stage a further eight days, and he was greeted at the finish at Robin Hood’s Bay by the charity’s two mascots, Pilot Percy and Paramedic Polly.

So far, he has raised more than £4,200 for Yorkshire Air Ambulance since taking on the Coast-to-Coast challenge, one of several fundraising events planned during his tenure as Chair.

His next challenge is the Yorkshire Air Ambulance Three Peaks Challenge, where he will be tackling the iconic peaks alongside other YAA supporters and members of the air ambulance crew.

Cllr Jabbour said: “It has been a wonderful experience, and I have really enjoyed it; it’s given me a huge sense of achievement.

"Walking over 190 miles through such varied conditions has been both challenging and rewarding, but knowing I was raising money for such an important cause has kept me motivated.

"Even though the Coast-to-Coast challenge covers a huge distance, it is only a tiny proportion of the area the YAA has to cover every day.

"That has really put things into perspective and made me even more determined to continue supporting their vital work.”

Yorkshire Air Ambulance serves five million people across the region, responding to over 1,300 missions last year alone, bringing hospital-level treatment directly to the scene of some of Yorkshire’s most serious incidents.

The charity receives no direct government funding and relies on public fundraising and donations to sustain its lifesaving service.

Katie Roberts, Director of Relationship Fundraising at Yorkshire Air Ambulance, said: “Walking 190 miles is no small feat, and we are so grateful for George’s dedication in raising both vital funds and awareness for Yorkshire Air Ambulance.”

Donations towards Cllr Jabbour’s fundraising can be made through his JustGiving page.

Visit www.yaa.org.uk.or for more information about Yorkshire Air Ambulance.