Countdown to Kylie: Look out for the purple shirts at the Scarborough Open Air Theatre concert !

The thousands of people at the Kylie concert in Scarborough tonight will see purple-shirted volunteers collecting cash for a Scarborough-based charity.

For the latest Scarborough Open Air Theatre show, the bucket collections will be for Saint Catherine's.

A team of volunteers, wearing purple Saint Catherine's T-shirts, will be glad to say hello if you go up to them, and even happier if you pop a donation into the bucket !

All the concerts at the venue have a different charity collection.

Saint Catherine’s runs a variety of services along the coast and into Ryedale, including a Scarborough hospice for adults with a terminal illness.

Its services are free of charge and it relies on supporters and donors to raise the £5.5 million needed to deliver the specialist care, which also includes care and support in people’s homes, and in the community.

All donations will go towards patient care.