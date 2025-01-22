Couple from Hunmanby, near Scarborough, celebrate diamond wedding anniversary
Paul Norton, from Copmanthorpe, York, met Margaret Norton (nee Bowser) from Norton at Copmanthorpe youth club after Margaret moved to York.
They married at Edward the Confessor Church York and moved to the coast four years ago.
Margaret worked as an administrator/receptionist at York Hospital while Paul was a painter and decorator.
They have two daughters, Theresa and Rebecca, and eight grandchildren - Josh, Tom, Beatrice, Eva, Helena, Grace, Laurence and Fabian, as well as three great grandchildren and a fourth on the way.
Margaret’s hobbies are card crafts, Suduko, crosswords, jigsaws, cooking and bird watching while Paul enjoys bird watching, water colour painting and enjoying a pint in the local pub.
Being teenagers in the sixties, they are both keen on sixties music
They are both Christians and their faith is important to them.
They both love the Italian lakes and New Zealand.
Their daughter Rebecca and her husband Jono live in New Zealand so Paul and Margaret have had long visits to New Zealand to see them and their grandchildren.
Daughter Theresa said: “They are both kind and Paul has often helped family members out with decorating.
"They both enjoy sharing a meal with family and friends.
“They believe that their faith in God has been something that has helped them both and strengthened their marriage.
“As their daughters we admire their steadfast love and loyalty to each other and are very happy for them both reaching this milestone of 60 years together.”
